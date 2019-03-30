PM Modi to address nation via video from capital on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday hold a “mega interactive session” with people across India through video-conferencing as part of nationwide outreach programme, “Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon”.

The main event will be held at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium at 5 pm and shown live at 500 locations across the country.

Senior party leaders such as BJP president Amit Shah, union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and BJP’s national organisation secretary Ramlal will be present at different spots in Delhi, where the event will be shown. Members of Parliament will attend the session with people in their constituencies.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said as many as 4,000 people will attend Modi’s “mega event” at Talkatora Stadium. He said the crowd will comprise people from all walks of life such as first-time voters, chowkidars (security guards), farmers, traders, elderly people, social workers, and workers from BJP and its alliance partners.

“This is a mega outreach programme of the PM. He will take questions directly from the crowd from across the nation. Amit Shah will attend the session at Lions Road in Chandni Chowk, Rajnath Singh will be in east Delhi and Sushma Swaraj will be in West Delhi,” he said.

Tiwari and Ramlal will be at Talkatora Stadium from where the PM will address the public.

Tiwari, who represent North East Delhi in Parliament, said, “Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hoon has become a public movement.”

