Police crash gangster’s party, nab 15 henchmen

Fifteen criminals who had gathered to celebrate the release of their boss, Kapil Sangwan, from jail on parole were arrested from a Najafgarh farmhouse on Monday night.

A team of Delhi police’s crime branch reached the party venue and seized nine pistols and 65 live bullets from the arrested gangsters. Police said 13 of the those arrested have a crime record. The 15 were waiting for Sangwan when the police knocked on their door.

The fifteen men were identified as Vineet (28), Vasudev (23), Sachin (22), Rahul (25), Surender Kumar (22), Chirag (22), Paramjeet (35), Pradeep Sehrawat (22) Abhishek (23), Naveen (25), Vicky Dagar (26), Nishant Dagar (27), Rohit (23), Naveen (22) and Deepak (22), most of them residents of Najafgarh in Delhi and Jhajjar in Haryana.

Police said two of them, Chirag and Vicky Dagar, have been involved in two separate murder cases. Others have cases such as extortions, assault, attempt to murder and under sections of Arm Act registered against them. Two suspects, Naveen and Deepak, were not found involved in any previous criminal case and were arrested under the Arms Act, senior officers said.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said they had received information on Monday around 9:30pm that associates of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who has many cases of murder, extortion, assault and Arms Act registered against him, would be gathering at a farmhouse in Goyala Dairy, Najafgarh. Sangwan was recently released from jail on parole.

“We were also told that some of the members of gang are armed. We formed two teams of 40 men and around 11:40pm surrounded the premises at Goyala Dairy strategically so that none of the occupants of the house can flee as we barge in. Our men took positions and before Sangwan arrived, one team barged in while the other provided them cover to protect them in case the members of the gang opened fire,” the officer said.

Singla said seeing the police team the gang members tried to flee the farmhouse but all were overpowered following a scuffle.

“During the scuffle one of the alleged criminals attacked assistant sub inspector Jaiveer with a knife and he sustained injuries on his left hand. The injuries are not life threatening. A total of 29 people were present at the farmhouse, including some family members of the gangsters,” the additional commissioner said.

“We are questioning each of them.15 of them were identified as members of Kapil Sangwan gang. They were arrested under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Arms Act,” the officer said.

Singla said, “We have been told that two policemen posted with the special cell were also attending the party. We are yet to establish their presence. If found, action will be taken,” he said.

Singla said they are also questioning the arrested men if they had gathered to plan an attack on their rival gang members.

