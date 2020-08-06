e-paper
Police oppose SIT investigation in Jamia violence case

Additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi, appearing for police, told a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan that the pleas alleging ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression by police and paramilitary forces on students at the varsity, were not maintainable.

delhi Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The batch of PILs sought setting up a special investigation team or a fact-finding committee as well as medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for students and registration of FIRs against erring police officers.
Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December last year.

Lekhi said the relief sought cannot be granted as charge sheets had been filed in connection with the violence and they should have sought whatever relief they wanted before the subordinate court. He said setting up a fact-finding committee or an SIT would amount to ‘supplanting the law’ as it exists now. He contended that internationally, police are not denied access to educational institutions.

On compensation to students who were seriously hurt, he said it can be awarded only if there was an admission of the breach and in the present case, the issue was still being examined.

