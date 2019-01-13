‘Will kidnap, harm your daughter. Do whatever you can to protect her’: Arvind Kejriwal receives email threat

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Wednesday received an anonymous e-mail that threatened that the CM’s daughter will be ‘kidnapped and harmed’, following which the Delhi Police reportedly provided a security cover to her. A constable has been temporarily deployed for the security of Kejriwal’s daughter and will shadow her whenever she goes out, a senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said.

A Delhi Police spokesperson, who asked not to be named, confirmed that threat emails had been received and said that the matter is being probed by the cyber cell unit of Delhi Police’s special cell. No case had been registered in connection to the case till Saturday evening. Kejriwal’s daughter works in a multinational company in Gurugram.

A senior police officer said that the chief minister’s office received two-three emails on January 9 (Wednesday). The anonymous sender of the emails threatened to kidnap Kejriwal’s daughter. “In the email, the unknown sender has claimed that they will harm the chief minister’s daughter and have challenged him to do whatever he can do to protect her,” the officer said.

Media advisor to the chief minister, Nagendra Sharma, said the Delhi government forwarded the threat emails to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, three days ago. “The Delhi government has not been given any information (regarding the development in the matter) so far by the police,” he added.

Another police officer, privy to the matter, said that the police commissioner held a meeting with the top brass of the department and sought immediate action on the e-mails and asked them to review the threat perception of Kejriwal’s family members, his daughter in particular.

“Since the CM’s official residence is in Civil Lines, the local police was asked to immediately approach Kejriwal’s office and provide security to his daughter. Despite the threat e-mails, Kejriwal or his family members did not ask for any security cover themselves. The constable assigned for Kejriwal’s daughter’s security accompanied her to her office in Gurugram on Friday. He went to the CM’s house on Saturday as well,” the officer said.

The police commissioner’s office forwarded the emails to the cyber cell and asked the officials to ascertain the identity of the person who sent the emails and take necessary legal action. Cyber cell experts are trying to identify the Internet Protocol address of the system through which the threat emails were sent, police said.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 08:53 IST