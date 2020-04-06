Policeman, milkman caught smuggling liquor

delhi

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:05 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Delhi Police and a milkman from Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor into the city during the lockdown period when liquor and wine shops have been shut, the police said on Monday.

The police officer, Jangjeet, who is posted in the Paschim Vihar police station, was off duty when he was caught carrying 29 boxes, containing 1,432 bottles of liquor, in his car in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Sunday morning. The ASI has been suspected and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against him, said Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said that on Sunday morning, the Nangloi police received information that a car was transporting Haryana-made illicit liquor through Rohtak Road.

“Accordingly, barricades were put near Surajmal Stadium and we started checking vehicles. At around 6.45am, the checking of one car led to the recovery of 29 boxes containing 1,432 quarter bottles of liquor. The driver, Jangjeet, was arrested under sections 33, 38 and 58 of the Delhi Excise Act,” said the DCP.

Police said the ASI is a native of Haryana’s Rohtak and had been smuggling liquor during the lockdown period.

In another operation, the New Delhi district police late Sunday night caught a milkman, Bobby Chaudhary, for allegedly smuggling liquor bottles into Delhi by hiding them in his milk containers. Seven such bottles were recovered from four milk containers tied to his motorcycle. Chaudhary was caught near Rashtrapati Bhawan by police personnel who were deployed on a police picket.

Police said Chaudhary had procured the liquor bottles from Haryana and was smuggling it to his hometown in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to sell it on for a profit.