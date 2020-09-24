Politicians who addressed anti-CAA protests mentioned in Delhi riots charge sheet

delhi

At least two arrested suspects and one protected witness in the Delhi riots case have named Congress politician and former MP Udit Raj, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat for giving provocative speeches during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests that led up to the communal violence in February.

The political leaders have not been charged or named as accused in the charge sheet.

The names of the political leaders have been mentioned in the disclosure statements of the suspects and the witness that are attached as an annexure to the charge sheet on an alleged conspiracy behind the riots in north-east Delhi that left 53 people dead and 607 injured. Delhi police filed the charge sheet on September 16.

The statement of the protected witness, referred to as Beta, mentions the names of the above-mentioned political leaders, accusing them of visiting the site of an anti-CAA protest site in Khureji and giving gave provocative speeches.

Delhi police have told the court that many prominent anti-CAA protesters such as former Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus Umar Khalid, student activist Safoora Zargar, JNU student Sharjeel Imam and others had delivered provocative speeches as part of a conspiracy to mobilise people and start the riots in north-east Delhi.

The charge sheet also mentions the name of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav in the disclosure statement of Khalid Saifi. Yadav and Bhushan have not been charged or named as accused but Saifi, who was arrested, has been charged as one of the main conspirators.

Saifi, in his statement, told the police that during the protests held in January 2020, Yadav, Bhushan, Khurshid and others also used to come to the protest sites and give speeches.

The supplementary disclosure statement of Saifi also stated “…in order to sustain the protest for a longer time several known persons like Khurshid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider etc were called to the Khureji protest site by me and Ishrat Jahan.”

Similarly, there is also a disclosure statement by former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan(also charged by the police as one of the main conspirators) where she has said that in order to sustain the protests, several well-known personalities were called by her and Saifito visit the protest sites.

Ishrat Jahan, in her statement before the police, said Khurshid,documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy, Bhim Army member Himanshu, Chandan Kumar, a member of student outfit AISA,delivered provocative speeches that instigated the protestors against the government.

“These are concocted allegations. This investigation has no credibility as it names Kapil Mishra (Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader), as a whistle blower. I have not just been to one site but several protest sites because my party has openly come out against the CAA,” Brinda Karat said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had also given a speech a day before violence erupted in north-east Delhi, was also questioned by the police but he denied giving any speech. He was summoned on July 28 and he told the investigators that he had gone to the protest site in his personal capacity. “I have not delivered any speech. I just told police to clear the road in three days. If they did not do it, I said that we would also sit on dharna,” Mishra told the police as per the charge sheet.

Udit Raj said that he went to the protest site in east Delhi’s Khureji to extend his support. “Whatever I speak in public and in the media, I spoke there also. What is provocative about it, “ Raj said.

HT contacted Prashant Bhushan but he did not respond.

Khurshid said: “Delhi Police have forgotten the law. I have never heard of any law which says that provocative speeches are illegal. That does not mean that I have made any provocative speeches. The speech has to be judged by its contents and the disclosure statements do not mention the words used in the speeches. This is a textbook example for the law students to show them how not to file a charge sheet and the lacunae which can be pointed out.”

The charge sheet, filed by the special cell last week, has named 15 people who allegedly conspired to orchestrate the riots in February across north-east Delhi localities. In the 17,500-page charge sheet, the police have charged Abdul Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Tahir Hussain, Gulfisha Khatoon, Safoora Zargar, Shifa-ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmad, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Taslim Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammed Salim and Athar Khan.