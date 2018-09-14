Prescription drug worth Rs 3cr seized in Delhi, pharmacist arrested

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an Aligarh-based pharmacist and seized 1.68 lakh vials of a prescription drug worth over Rs 3 crore. Police said the man was smuggling vials of the drug through courier services that transported them through train and bus routes.

HT had on August 20 reported how a security audit by the Delhi Police showed that the parcel area at Delhi’s railway stations did not have any security checks.

Police officials identified the seized drug as Buprenorphine, a painkiller which is often abused by drug addicts. Senior officers said a team from the crime branch on Wednesday arrested Vineet Garg alias Bunty, a pharmacist from Aligarh and recovered a consignment of 1.68 lakh Buprenorphine vials from him, which was about to be sent to Delhi’s neighbouring states.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said the police arrested four men who were part of a syndicate smuggling another prescription drug Tramadol, a common pain killer, on August 28.

“During investigation we found that these men are also involved in an illegal supply chain of Buprenorphine. We found that their associate Vineet Garg alias Bunty, proprietor of Bunty Pharma in Aligarh, supplied Buprenorphine illegally after replacing their labels with genuine medicines and transported them through different courier companies,” Ranjan said.

Ranjan said two such consignments which were in transit were traced and seized.

“Following the seizures, a raid was conducted and Bunty was arrested. His arrest led to the recovery of 1.68 lakh vials of Buprenorphine. The labels of 11,000 vials were removed so that the drug could not be identified,” he said.

During interrogation, Bunty told the police that after the death of his father, who owned a pharmacy, he faced a financial crunch.

“Earlier this year, two men, Harish Singhal and Sunil Sharma, approached him and proposed that he would be given a commission if he illegally supplied them certain drugs. On their instructions, Bunty started removing the labels of Buprenorphine vials and supplied them through various courier companies,” Ranjan said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 03:43 IST