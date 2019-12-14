e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Delhi News

Prime Minister Modi greets BJP ally Akali Dal on its 99th foundation day

delhi Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
A file photo of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The SAD, founded on this day in 1920, is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
A file photo of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The SAD, founded on this day in 1920, is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. (HT photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on its 99th foundation day, saying the party has always been at the forefront of serving society.

One of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the SAD, was founded in 1920.

“Today, on the 99th sthapana diwas (foundation day) of Akali Dal my greetings and best wishes to all their leaders and karyakartas (workers). One of India’s oldest parties, the Akali Dal has always been at the forefront of serving society and raising issues of public welfare,” Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a function to mark the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in 2016.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a function to mark the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in 2016. ( Hindustan Times via Getty Images )
tags
top news
Curfew relaxed in Guwahati for 9 hrs as protests against citizenship law ebb
Curfew relaxed in Guwahati for 9 hrs as protests against citizenship law ebb
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Cong to corner BJP in its ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi, around the world
Cong to corner BJP in its ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi, around the world
‘Curfews are in place’: UK, US issue travel advisory amid northeast violence
‘Curfews are in place’: UK, US issue travel advisory amid northeast violence
Goa CM says he can work 15-16 hours a day. Explains how
Goa CM says he can work 15-16 hours a day. Explains how
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News