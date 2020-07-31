e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hours

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hours

The weather department has said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjacent areas of few places of Delhi.

delhi Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Visitors drenched in the rain, at Rajpath in New Delhi on Sunday.
Visitors drenched in the rain, at Rajpath in New Delhi on Sunday. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo )
         

People in the Delhi-NCR region woke up to rain on Friday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the last few days. The downpour would continue for the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjacent areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

“Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area,” the weather agency further stated.

tags
top news
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Apple confirms new iPhones will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’
Apple confirms new iPhones will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In