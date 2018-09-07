 Rain sparks traffic snarls in Delhi, hits air traffic | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Rain sparks traffic snarls in Delhi, hits air traffic

While the rain brought down the temperature, it also slowed traffic in major roads across the city and caused waterlogging in several areas, specially south-west and west Delhi

Sep 07, 2018
Hindustan Times, New delhi
New Delhi, India - Sept. 1, 2018: Heavy traffic jam after rain due to water Logging at Ring Road ITO, Near Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital Friday, bringing down humidity with the mercury settling at 32.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

While the rain brought down the temperature, it also slowed traffic in major roads across the city and caused waterlogging in several areas, specially south-west and west Delhi. Dark clouds covered the sky over Delhi for much of the day with forecast of more rain.

The afternoon shower slowed traffic in major roads across the capital and caused waterlogging in several areas, specially south-west and west Delhi.

Delhi Police in a tweet said, that traffic is affected at Rajapuri Chowk and Palam Flyover towards Dwarka due to water logging. Traffic is also affected from Old Gurugram Road towards Rao Mata Din Marg Crossing.

Traffic is also slow on Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Road and Khajuri Chowk due to water logging.

The Met office has predicted light rains in several areas of the city on Saturday.

Friday’s rain also hit flight operations at Delhi’s IGI airport, prompting some airlines to issue advisories for passengers.

