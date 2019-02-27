 Red alert sounded for Delhi Metro, all station controllers to inspect station premises every 2 hours
Red alert sounded for Delhi Metro, all station controllers to inspect station premises every 2 hours

All station controllers are to inspect station premises every 2 hours for any suspicious items or activity including parking lots.

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A red alert was sounded for Delhi Metro on Wednesday(HT Photo)

A red alert was sounded for Delhi Metro on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The alert has been imposed in the entire metro netwok from 6PM onwards, the DMRC said.

All station controllers are to inspect station premises every 2 hours for any suspicious items or activity including parking lots.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 20:26 IST

