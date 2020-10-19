e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / ‘Red Light On, Gaadi off’ campaign to start on October 21, says Delhi environment minister

‘Red Light On, Gaadi off’ campaign to start on October 21, says Delhi environment minister

For the campaign, around 2,500 environment marshals will be stationed at 100 traffic signals across the city with placards, posters and roses to offer to drivers

delhi Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 14:47 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will continue till November 15.
‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will continue till November 15.(HT file)
         

From October 21, at over 100 traffic signals across Delhi, environment marshals and traffic police officials will urge drivers to turn off their ignition as they wait for the traffic signal to turn green.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the government’s, ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off (red light on, ignition off)’ campaign will be kick-started from October 21 to educate drivers about the benefits of turning off their engines while waiting at signals.

This is a step towards controlling vehicular pollution in the city, the minister said. The campaign was first announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week. Last Friday, Rai chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by officials of the environment department, Delhi traffic police and the transport department to chalk out a detailed plan for its implementation.

“This will be an awareness campaign and drivers will not be penalised for it. We will urge drivers, who care about the growing pollution in the city, the health of their children and their elderly parents, to do their bit in controlling vehicular emissions. Doing so will be completely voluntary. The awareness campaign will continue till November 15,” said Rai while addressing a press conference on Monday.

For the campaign, around 2,500 environment marshals will be stationed at 100 traffic signals across the city with placards, posters and roses to offer to drivers. The government has also chosen 10 major traffic signals of the total 100, where the stoppage time is more than two minutes. At these signals, the deployment of marshals will be more.

tags
top news
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In