Restrict students from using plastic covers on books: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national Capital to restrict students from using plastic covers for their notebooks and books.

The move followed an instruction from the environment department.

“... This will help in reducing plastic waste generation and safeguarding Delhi’s environment,” a note from the environment department said.

The order by the AAP dispensation comes following the orders of the Delhi high court banning use of plastic bags and other such material.

“All principals are directed to ensure that students in their respective schools do not use any kind of plastic cover or film for their books or notebooks,” said an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

“This is of immediate importance in view of the upcoming new academic session when students purchase new books and notebooks for their new class,” it added.

Environment ministry bans use of party poppers

The environment ministry has also banned the use of party poppers that use low intensity chemical explosives and plastics streamers.

“The ban is a precautionary measure. We know these explosives can prove dangerous to people, especially children,” Manoj Kumar Gangeya, a senior official at the ministry, said. “They are harmful for the environment and human health.”

Low intensity explosives could injure people when burst at close range and the colourful plastic streamers and chemicals can spoil food items and contaminate the surroundings, an official said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is charged with implementing the directive. Only poppers that use compressed air as the charge material and soft papers as streamers will be allowed. The directive will likely result in a crackdown on sellers of chemical-based poppers.