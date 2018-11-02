Retired military engineer found dead in Delhi’s Janakpuri, cops suspect electrocution

A 62-year-old retired military engineering services (MES) officer was found dead with burns inside his Janakpuri home in west Delhi on Thursday.

Police suspect that he died of electrocution that was caused possibly because of a short-circuit in the wiring. At the time of the incident, the elderly man was trying to change a bulb of the terrace shed. Police said the deceased Joginder Pal Singh had got partially burnt.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), adding the incident spot was examined by the crime investigation team and forensics experts.

Police said they have not ruled out the possibility of a foul play behind the death.

DCP Bhardwaj said Singh retired as a senior technical officer from MES in 2014 and was living alone in his home at B3-block in Janakpuri. He is survived by his two daughter – one lives with her family in the same neighbourhood with her family and the other daughter lives in Dwarka.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 08:35 IST