Rouse Avenue court complex inaugurated

The newly constructed Rouse Avenue Court Complex, where all corruption cases will be tried, was inaugurated on Monday. According to the Delhi High Court notification, all courts of special judge, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Corruption Branch and labour courts in Delhi, shall function from the Rouse Avenue Court Complex from April 9.

Judge OP Saini, who heard 2G spectrum allocation case, has been appointed the District and sessions -cum-special judge of the eight-storey court complex on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which has 42 courtrooms. Delhi High Court judges, including chief justice Rajendra Menon, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice GS Sistani, were at the event.

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Rajendra Menon said, “We were informed that we would have about 48 judicial officers ready to join before March 31. Hence, we thought we have no other option but to make this court complex operational.”

