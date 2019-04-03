Rs1.4cr Rani Bagh cash heist cracked, two men arrested

The daylight robbery of Rs1.4 crore cash from a trader in north Delhi’s Rani Bagh last month has been solved with the arrest of two men, police said on Tuesday.

The two arrested men, and two others who remain on the run, were also involved in a similar robbery of Rs 8 lakh in west Delhi’s Zakhira in February, Rajiv Ranjan, additional commissioner of police (crime branch), said.

The police recovered Rs 40 lakhof the robbed amount from the arrested men but the lion’s share was kept by the absconding suspects, police said. The arrested men are Aalam Ali and Mustkeem Khan.

“The men we have arrested were roped in by two others, Babloo and Baba, who kept the larger share of the loot because they planned the heists, arranged scooters and provided guns for the crime,” said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

The first of the two robberies had taken place in Zakhira on February 15 when four armed men had intercepted a scooter rider and snatched Rs 8 lakh from them, said the officer.

They allegedly struck again on March 22 in Rani Bagh when a trader and his son were driving in their car with Rs 1.4 crore cash.

The robbers had parked scooters on the front and rear of the Swift car to force the trader to halt, the DCP said. Soon, they held the car’s occupants at gunpoint and forced them to step out of the vehicle, which they drove away. The car was found abandoned a kilometre away but the cash was missing.

“Four men riding two scooters would park the two-wheelers at the front and rear of the target vehicle. They would then rob the cash at gunpoint,” said the DCP.

The breakthrough came on Monday when a tip-off led to the arrest of two suspects from the parking lot of the Inderlok metro station. Put under sustained interrogation, the suspects allegedly broke down and confessed to the crime and produced their share of the robbed money.

Police said the absconding duo, Babloo and Baba, had earlier worked in Chandni Chowk and knew about large cash transactions in the market.

They allegedly used their contacts in the market to know the exact of cash on a particular day before executing the robbery.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 07:36 IST