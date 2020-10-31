e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rules relaxed, more guests allowed at weddings in Delhi

Rules relaxed, more guests allowed at weddings in Delhi

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. In open spaces or grounds, the number of guests permissible will be jointly fixed by the area district magistrate and DCP, the order stated.

delhi Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 02:08 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view inside Kawatra Tents Pandal banquet hall, as business remains affected due to Covid-19 at Raja Garden in New Delhi.
A view inside Kawatra Tents Pandal banquet hall, as business remains affected due to Covid-19 at Raja Garden in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday gave a major relief to those planning to tie the knot by removing the restriction of allowing only 50 persons per wedding function.

In a late night order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev, the DDMA relaxed the cap on the number of guests to allow up to 200 persons in banquet halls or closed spaces for weddings. However, the restriction in the number of guests for funerals will continue to be 20.

The DDMA also issued a set of standard operating procedure (SOP) for weddings and related functions in the city on Saturday.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. In open spaces or grounds, the number of guests permissible will be jointly fixed by the area district magistrate and DCP, the order stated.

The order implied that if someone is planning a bigger wedding with more than 200 persons, then choosing an open space would be a better option since there is no specific cap on the number of people mentioned in the document.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory, it stated.

The SoPs also stated that an individual will have not be nominated by the organiser as the nodal person to oversee all arrangements and coordination at the marriage venue. The name and contact of the nodal person should be displayed at the entry of the venue.

All public utility areas such as food stalls, stage, DJ will have to be sanitised prior to the event. Common bins for disposal of face masks, multiple hand wash facilities, separate entry and exit gates, and not more than 50% of the capacity at a time in dining hall should be exercised, the order said.

While only asymptomatic persons will be allowed, the rules also stated that entry of guests will have to be regulated at the venue to ensure that it does not exceed the upper limit at any time. For closed spaces, the air-conditioners should be set at temperature of 24-30 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 40-70%. If someone falls ill, then the guest will have to be immediately isolated and be taken to the nearest medical facility or district officials should be contacted.

The order maintained status quo for all other activities and added that the relaxations meant for the festive season shall continue.

Ramesh Dang, president of Delhi banquet federation, said the relaxation will give a much needed boost to their business.“We already have a dozen of bookings. With he relaxation in guest numbers, we hope our bookings will increase. The decision has come just in time as the wedding season has started,” he said.

tags
top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In