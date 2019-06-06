Save 20 mins travelling from South Delhi to IGIA soon

Commuters from south Delhi areas such as Greater Kailash, Munirka, Hauz Khas and those from Noida will finally be able to ditch the already clogged Outer Ring Road and Rao Tula Ram Marg crossing to reach Delhi Airport.

A 2.7km three-lane flyover parallel to the existing RTR flyover — which has missed at least six deadlines over almost three years — will be ready for use in the next ten days, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.

Though the government is yet to give a date for the inauguration, officials said that the facility is likely to be inaugurated by the end of this month.

Road and traffic experts said that once the facility is opened, it will significantly decongest Outer Ring Road and also cut travel time from Hauz Khas to the airport by 15 to 20 minutes by reducing around 20% of the existing traffic between Munirka and Army Hospital. The older bridge will be restricted for commuters moving from the airport to Delhi.

Hindustan Times on Wednesday took a ride on the newly constructed flyover and found that barring some finishing touches — such as installation of signage and street lights and carpeting at a small stretch —major construction work of the elevated road was complete.

The distance from Hauz Khas to NH-8 (airport road) through the new flyover can be covered in nearly 15 minutes, which otherwise required at least 35 minutes during lean traffic period.

One of the most delayed infrastructure projects in Delhi, the 2.7km flyover will start from Munirka Petrol Pump and will end before NH-8, close to the Army Hospital at Subroto Park. It will also reduce traffic congestion on RTR Marg and the Ring Road as most of airport bound commuters from east Delhi and Noida use the stretches.

“We have completed 99% of the construction work. Some last minute touches, such as carpeting and lane marking are going on which will be completed in a few days. The flyover will be ready for use by June 15,” a senior PWD official said.

As per Delhi Traffic Police estimates, the stretch has a daily vehicular movement of around 1.5lakh vehicles. Most of the traffic gets stuck at the foot of the existing flyover, trying to manoeuvre their way onto the flyover.

S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said that airport, Gurugram and Mahipalpur bound commuters will be the biggest beneficiaries of this project. He said that the facility will reduce travel time to the airport from south Delhi areas by 15- 20 minutes.

He said that the PWD should conduct a road safety audit of the flyover before it is opened for traffic.

“The new flyover will also take load off the existing RTR flyover and decongest the RTR trisection. Now the commuters coming from Noida and other areas of Delhi will be able to take Hauz Khas route from the AIIMS instead of taking the Ring Road and RTR Marg, to get on to the new flyover,” he said.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said that the new facility is expected to reduce around 20% to 25% traffic on the stretch. “It will improve the accessibility to the airport and will remove

conflicting traffic from the intersections on the Outer Ring Road,” he said.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 04:09 IST