School bus collides with cluster bus in Delhi’s Naraina, 6 students injured

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:13 IST

Six students were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus in south west Delhi’s Naraina on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 7 am near fire station in Naraina.

The injured students have been shifted to Kapoor hospital.

More details are awaited.