Home / Delhi News / Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31

Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31

The previous order of the city administration, issued on September 18, on closure of schools was valid till October 5 (Monday)

delhi Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:18 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Centre’s September 30 guidelines said the decision for opening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner can be taken by the states/Union Territories after October 15 “in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation”.
Centre’s September 30 guidelines said the decision for opening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner can be taken by the states/Union Territories after October 15 “in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation”.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

All schools in the national capital will remain closed for students till October 31, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

The announcement has put an end to speculations around the partial reopening of schools in Delhi. The previous order of the city administration, issued on September 18, on closure of schools was valid till October 5 (Monday).

“The decision to keep schools shut in Delhi will be extended. I have issued directions for closure of all schools in Delhi till October 31. An order on this will be issued soon,” Sisodia told HT.

The decision came even as the central government on September 30 issued guidelines for further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The fresh guidelines said the decision for opening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner can be taken by the states/Union Territories after October 15 “in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation”. However, if students preferred to attend online classes, they would be permitted to do so. The guidelines said attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

