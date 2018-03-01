Security scare at Delhi airport as 17 live bullets found in washroom garbage bin

Seventeen live bullets were found at a washroom at the check-in area of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport last month, causing panic among security staff.

A few hours before the incident, a man was held with a bullet in his bag at the airport. Police are now probing if the same man had dumped the ammunition.

Around 2 am on February 13, a passenger travelling to Amsterdam was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, which is in charge of airport security, with a bullet. He was arrested and let off on bail.

Three hours later, police were informed about the recovery of the 17 bullets in a garbage bin .

Passengers caught carrying ammunition is not uncommon at airports across the country. At least 80 cases are reported every year in Delhi. Most passengers claim they do it by mistake.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Arms Act to identify the person who dumped the 17 bullets and sent the consignment for forensic examination

An officer said the police will contact the passenger if the forensic report confirms that the bullets are of the same batch and make.

“We suspect the passenger was carrying 18 bullets. When he saw the security personnel, he may have tried to get rid of the bullets by throwing it in the washroom but accidentally left one in his bag. The lone seized bullet seems similar to those recovered in the washroom,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

“The washroom is outside the area where security personnel frisk the bags. There are no CCTV cameras in the washroom so we cannot say for sure if it was the same passenger even though we suspect him,” the police said.

Airport officials said after the bullets were recovered an order was issued to check the baggage of all passengers in and around the airport. Field officers were told to look out for passengers carrying arms.

“The bullets were of 32 mm calibre. We often detect bullets in passengers’ bags but seizure of such a huge quantity is unusual,” said a CISF official.