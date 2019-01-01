Shots fired at Delhi traffic cop’s house, bike vandalised over ‘too many challans’

A Delhi Police traffic policeman has alleged that he was attacked on Saturday night in Dwarka’s Goyla Dairy village for “issuing too many challans” to violators.

Head constable Sanjay, 41, alleged that some people fired gunshots outside his house, vandalised his motorcycle and home, and threatened to kill him and his family. A complaint was later filed with the Chhawla police station.

Sanjay was shifted to the Kapashera traffic circle last month. Earlier, he served in the Dwarka traffic circle for 21 months. Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said Sanjay could have issued a challan to one of the suspects during his posting in Dwarka, or the attackers might have observed him prosecuting several violators in the area.

Narrating the incident, Sanjay said that around 9.15pm on Saturday, when he was returning home from duty he stopped at a shop. He was wearing his traffic police uniform and was using a police motorcycle.

“Two men confronted me. They seemed to be drunk,” said Sanjay, adding that he knew them and one was a local property dealer. The property dealer allegedly snatched Sanjay’s motorcycle key and then his mobile phone.

“He told me that I was issuing too many challans and that he would show me who he was,” Sanjay said in his statement to the police. The duo then allegedly went on to abuse him and threw his mobile phone on the ground. “Some people intervened after which I went home, which was around a kilometre away.”

Around 10.30pm, the two men allegedly arrived at Goyla Dairy village with around half-a-dozen other people. “They were holding pistols and fired at least six rounds in the air outside my house,” alleged Sanjay. The policeman said he was on his house’s terrace, and saw the attackers enter the house, later found ransacked. They left after a while, threatening to kill him if he approached the police.

While Sanjay says he dialled the police for assistance, the attackers had allegedly left before help arrived.

The head constable said he did not remember prosecuting any of the suspects during his stint in the Dwarka traffic circle. “I issue anywhere between 30 and 80 challans everyday. I don’t remember if I had prosecuted any of the attackers,” said Sanjay. “There would be clarity after the suspects are questioned,” said Alphonse. “We have formed two teams to catch the suspects and have raided their homes, but they are absconding,” said the DCP.

Calling it a “serious issue”, the DCP said a case under seven sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chhawla police station.

The charges include mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt, criminal intimidation, house trespassing and theft.

