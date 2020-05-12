Should lockdown norms be eased?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks suggestions

delhi

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:50 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from residents of the national capital about relaxing norms after May 17, when the nation-wide lockdown clamped to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is scheduled to end.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader referred to Monday’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has asked what states want to do. PM Modi, he said, has asked states to send them by May 15 and the Centre will take a decision on what to do after May 17 based on those ideas.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“I want to seek suggestions from the citizens of Delhi on what you think should be done after May 17. Should there be laxity in restrictions? If yes, how much should the norms be ease and in which sectors should be brought under this?

“Should buses, Metro, auto-rickshaws and taxi be allowed to ply again? Should schools and markets be allowed to reopen? Should industrial areas restart? What should open and what should not?”

People can phone in on 1031, send a WhatsApp message on 8800007722 or email at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com to give ideas about what should be done, he said.

Kejriwal said it goes beyond saying that social distancing norms will be implemented strictly and it will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask.

“We have to protect ourselves from corona and safeguard the economy’s health as well,” he said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“Is if you could send your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow. I am seeking your suggestions and am talking to experts as well. This is not a voting but we need ideas about what you think about laxities,” he said.

“We will make a proposal on behalf of the people of Delhi by day after tomorrow and send them to the Centre,” he added.

The Centre will then decide on the steps to be taken after May 17, he said.

Delhi has reported 13 deaths and 406 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till midnight on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,639 and deaths to 86. There are 383 people who have recovered taking the number to 2512.