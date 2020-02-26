e-paper
Shrivastava named special commissioner; will take over as police chief

delhi Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:11 IST
The government repatriated 1985 batch IPS officer S N Shrivastava from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) back to Delhi Police and appointed him as special commissioner of police (law and order) in an order issued late on Tuesday, a move prompted by Delhi Police’s inability to contain communal clashes in north-east Delhi.

Two people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Shrivastava, posted as special director general in the CRPF will take over as police chief once the extension given to incumbent Amulya Patnaik ends on February 29.

The two officers are batch mates.

Shrivastava worked in different units in Delhi Police over the years, including the Special Cell and was in charge of investigations against the terror group Indian Mujahideen, apart from successful tenure in the traffic police and in several districts.

Central government officials said on condition of anonymity that he will join Delhi Police immediately and monitor the violent protests currently on in North-east Delhi that have claimed at least 13 lives and injured over 240 people.

Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation on Tuesday and asked Delhi Police to control the protests.

