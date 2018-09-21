Six arrested in Jharkhand for robbery at retired judge’s home

Four days after the wife and daughter of a retired judge were allegedly held hostage by three men, including their recently employed domestic help, during a robbery at their south Delhi’s New Friends Colony home, police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six men in connection with the case.

Joint commissioner of police (southern range) Devesh Chandra Shrivastava said the arrested men included the domestic help and two men who were present in the house at the time of the robbery.

“The six men were arrested from Giridih in Jharkhand. They are being brought to Delhi on transit remand for further legal action. A local jeweller, who had purchased the stolen jewellery from the suspects, is among the arrested men,” Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said.

The domestic help, who had introduced himself as Sandeep to his employer, was employed only four days ago. The family had not got his police verification done as yet. “Although we have arrested the suspects, the crime once again underscores the importance of getting tenants and employees verified by the police,” Shrivastava said.

Police said the crime took place on Monday night when the 75-year-old wife of the retired judge and her 40-year-old daughter were sleeping. They woke up to some noise and when the younger woman came out of the room, she was overpowered and pushed inside.

As she tried to raise the alarm, the three men attacked her with an iron rod and threatened her. She sustained injuries to her head. The robbers then decamped with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 01:34 IST