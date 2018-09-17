Social media users donate over a million to family of Delhi worker who died cleaning a sewer

Social media users came forward to help the family of a 37-year-old Delhi sanitation worker who died while cleaning a sewer, collecting over a million rupees in a few hours on Monday.

Soon after the news and photographs related to Anil’s death spread on social media on Monday, scores of people showed interest to help the family and began donating money for them.

Anil had died on Friday after a “weak” rope tied to his waist had snapped the moment he was lowered into a Delhi Jal Board sewer on west Delhi’s Dabri that he was hired privately to clean. Police said local resident Satbir Kala had hired Anil in personal capacity to clean the sewer after water had begun seeping into his building.

Kala, who had allegedly ignored repeated warnings from Anil’s co-worker that the sewer was deep, could contain poisonous gases and it was already dark at that time, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but not arrested yet.

Anil’s four-month-old son had died of pneumonia just six days before his own death. He has left behind a wife and three children – a 11-year-old boy, and two girls aged seven and three.

The news and photos of the successive deaths of the father and toddler son led to many people on Twitter offering to help the family.

While some chose to donate individually, many others donated through Ketto, a crowdfunding platform, after an initiative by NGO Uday Foundation. Ketto set a target of Rs 24 lakh to be collected over 16 days.

A part of the money would be given in the form of fixed deposits in the name of the children and the rest would be offered to the family for their sustenance and education.

In about four hours, Ketto had already collected Rs 10.4 lakh. Ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 50,000, more than 500 people, ranging from common people to film stars, had already donated for the cause.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 19:11 IST