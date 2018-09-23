Stunt bikers create ‘chaos’, block traffic near Parliament

A group of bikers created ruckus near the Parliament on Friday evening, performing dangerous stunts, blocking traffic and causing problems to commuters.

Two videos of the stunt biking were recorded by passersby and was circulated on social media since Saturday morning.

In one of the videos, which is of 35 seconds, around 40 bikes, each with pillion riders, were spotted riding recklessly towards Vijay Chowk from Raisina Road. A majority of them are seen riding without helmets, while a few pillion riders also spotted standing on their two-wheelers.

Some of the bikers were also seen riding on the wrong side of the carriageway.

In the second video, which is 16 seconds long, two men were seen riding a bike without helmets and performing a ‘wheelie’ near the entry gate of the Parliament. While the stunts bikers violated the traffic norms in the high-security zone, no police presence was seen in the video.

After the videos were uploaded on social media and widely shared, the Delhi Police responded by saying that the bikers will be identified and prosecuted for breaking traffic rules.

Police said the ruckus took place around 6pm when visitors at the India Gate lawns saw a crowd of bikers speeding towards them from the Raisina Road. A few of the pillion riders were also seen clicking pictures and shooting videos on their mobile phones.

“Our preliminary enquiry has revealed that the bikers were travelling ahead of a religious procession and took a detour towards Parliament to perform stunts,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 02:55 IST