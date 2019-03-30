Suburbs should be an integral part of Delhi Master Plan 2041, say experts

Rapid urbanisation of towns around Delhi, especially within a 50-km radius, should be an integral part of Delhi’s new master plan (MPD-2041), say urban development experts.

Experts say development in neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad directly affects Delhi. Metro rail network is expanding in these areas and transport connectivity is improving.

With more factories and offices coming up, these are becoming centres of economic development.

Stressing the need for regional planning, Rejeet Mathews, head of urban development, WRI India, said, “Jurisdiction-based planning is futile. The neighbouring towns and cities are getting urbanised at a fast pace. There is a need to prepare a more comprehensive plan to address the challenges of suburbanisation. There are several triggers for urban growth like the development of transport corridors.”

Speaking at the Connect Karo conference, organised by WRI India on Friday, Mathews said travel time between areas defines the new zone of influence of development.

“People are commuting between Noida, Gurugram and other neighbouring areas to Delhi and vice-versa. Planning should factor in development in neighbouring areas,” she said.

Urban planners say there are several rural areas around Delhi and all the census towns should be declared as urbanised areas.

OP Mathur, former faculty member of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said, “There are villages around Delhi which are urbanised. There are four towns around the capital with a population of over one lakh. Government should recognise them as urbanised areas and bring them under the planning domain of urban area. There are over 3,000 census towns that are yet to be declared urbanised.”

Regional planning is crucial to address challenges of suburbanisation, say experts.

“While preparing the master plan for the future, there is a need to prepare the economic development plan and then plan for infrastructure. For sustainable development, Delhi’s Master Plan should look beyond physical boundaries of the city,” said Madhav Pai, director of sustainable cities, WRI India.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 11:45 IST