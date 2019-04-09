Supreme Court stays NGT order fining DU colleges for not harvesting rainwater

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the National Green Tribunal’s order imposing a penalty of Rs 5lakh each on educational institutions, including colleges under the Delhi University, in the capital for not installing rainwater harvesting systems.

A bench of Justice R F Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran also issued notices to the original petitioner Mahesh Chandra Saxena, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and others in the matter and sought their reply. “Issue notice. In the meanwhile, there shall be stay of operation of the impugned order(s) of the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi,” the bench said.

The NGT had directed Directorate of Education of the Delhi government to impose environmental compensation of Rs 5 lakh each on 153 schools. The DU Registrar was ordered to recover the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from six colleges that failed to install rainwater harvesting systems. Additionally, 119 aided schools and 605 private schools had also been directed to deposit the fine amount.

Irked at the lackadaisical approach of the officers in complying with their duties, the tribunal had also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on three officers of the education department.

The NGT’s direction had come on Saxena’s plea seeking implementation of the November 16, 2017, order of the green tribunal. Saxena had said despite directions, government departments and educational institutes had either not installed rainwater harvesting systems or had non-functional ones in their premises.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 05:54 IST