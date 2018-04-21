Swati Maliwal turns down Kejriwal’s request to end hunger strike

The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal continued with an indefinite hunger strike on the eight day even as the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it is considering amending the penal law to introduce death penalty to those convicted of sexually abusing children up to 12 years of age.

On Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Maliwal and requested her to call off the hunger strike but Maliwal refused to do so. “Only submitting affidavit in the SC is not enough. The Centre must also create enough fast track courts, increase Delhi Police strength by 66,000 and strengthen forensic labs so that trial of crime against women can be completed in six months and perpetrator can be accorded death penalty,” she said.

Kejriwal said even though he has requested Maliwal to end the hunger strike but if she decides to not end it then everyone will support her. “She is fighting for all of us. But it is a long fight and for this she must be in good health. So, I am asking her to take small break so that she can fight with full power. She can do this again in some months if the government does not fulfil the other demands,” Kejriwal said.

Maliwal had started her fast last week at Samta Sthal opposite to Rajghat as a mark of protest against the recent alleged rape incidents in Kathua and Unnao.

A day before starting the fast, Maliwal had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Thursday, she wrote to all Member of Parliaments asking for their support to her demand of a system that enables death penalty for child rapist within six months.