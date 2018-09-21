Switching off engines at signals can save Rs 250 crore every year: Study

Delhi can potentially save up to R 250 crores every year if commuters switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

This financial impact was assessed in a study that will be initiated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA).

The research bodies on Thursday announced the study that will be conducted at 100 busy intersections in Delhi to see how switching off engines affects the environment and traffic.

A prelude to the study was conducted at south Delhi’s Bhikaji Cama Place intersection for seven days to establish the concept for the rest of the city.

“It was found that only 20% of commuters naturally switched off their engines. However, this percentage went up to 62% during the campaign. Even after the campaign was over, 53% commuters continued to switch off their engines,” PCRA executive director Alok Tripathi said.

Tripathy said this showed commuters when educated were willing to contribute towards protecting the environment.

An awareness campaign was also launched to educate commuters to conserve energy while idling at traffic signals. Data of the number of commuters switching off the engines of their vehicles before, during and after the campaign, would be collected.

Tripathi said the study’s aim will be to see how awareness affects commuter behaviour to conserve fuel.

The sample showed there was considerable reduction in the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and carbon monoxide (CO) in the intersection after the campaign.

Tripathy said the findings at Bhikaji Cama Place showed the best compliance of the campaign was among auto-rickshaw drivers. Before the campaign, 30% of auto drivers used to switch off their engines; this number went up to 80% during the campaign and finally settled at 77%.

The entire report is likely to be released by February next year.

Mukti Advani, senior scientist (transportation and planning division), CSIR-CRRI, said the study would be conducted in phases. The first phase will collate data of the number of vehicles that switch off engines, the second phase would be to analyse the bunching of vehicles at signals and the third will assess the timer set for the red light to improve signal design.

“The assessment will be recorded and we will interview commuters to see the problems they face at traffic signals to improve these,” Advani said.

From Thursday, every day, four intersections will be studied between 8am and 8pm. From 8am to 12pm, the focus will be to collect data to improve signal designs of each intersection.

Satish Chandra, director CRRI, said higher duration of stoppage at traffic signals leads to higher pollution levels and also increases frustration level, causing the drivers to violate traffic rules.

“Ideally, the entire signal cycle shouldn’t exceed over 120 seconds, but at several intersections the red light time itself is over 180 seconds. The study will also assess traffic signal patterns to reduce jams,” Chandra said.

