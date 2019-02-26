Teacher-student ratio has improved, says Delhi govt report

The number of classrooms across government schools increased to 45,118 in 2018-19 from 24,157 rooms in 2015-16, improving the teacher-student ratio from 62:1 to 33:1, stated the Delhi government’s Outcome Budget released on Monday.

The report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly by finance minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, showed the department of higher education had 86% projects on track — highest among all the 15 government departments. The department had 14% (13 out of 93) critical projects lagging behind.

After introducing the ‘Mission Buniyad’ campaign, reading and maths skills considerably improved among 3.3 lakh students, the report said.

“The national achievement survey found that a majority of government schools students studying in classes 3 to 8 did not perform well as per the grade-level assessment. However, the four-month campaign... helped improve the percentage of students who could read textbooks from 48% to 66%. Also, the percentage of students who could solve a grade-level maths problem rose from 54% to 73%,” it said.

It pointed out that the government introduced nursery classes in 301 schools and till December 2018, 95% seats were filled. It mentioned the spoken English programme of the government.

“24,000 students were imparted training for spoken English skills and soft skills through specialised professional training under the programme,” the report said.

