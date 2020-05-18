e-paper
Teacher tests positive, nine contacts sent to home quarantine

Teacher tests positive, nine contacts sent to home quarantine

delhi Updated: May 18, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
After a teacher, who was distributing ration at a school in Adarsh Nagar, tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, nine employees of the North Municipal Corporation, including five teachers, were sent to home quarantine on Monday.

According to district administration officials, a 42-year-old female teacher, deputed for distributing dry ration at a municipal primary school in Adarsh Nagar, tested positive.

“The teacher underwent a Covid-19 test last week and as per the report released on Sunday, she tested positive for the virus. Those who have come in contact with the patient have been asked to observe home quarantine. Further contact tracing is underway. Samples of those under quarantine will be collected soon,” said a north district administration official, requesting anonymity.

Jagdish Prasad, assistant director (education), north corporation, in an order released on Monday, said that nine staff members at the ration distribution centre have directly or indirectly come in contact with the Covid-19 positive teacher and so, have been sent to home-quarantine for 14 days.

“The school was shut on Monday for sanitisation. The building has been sanitised. The ration distribution will resume from Tuesday,” Prasad said.

Kuldeep Khatri, president, Nagar Nigam Shikshak Nyaya Manch, said that teachers getting infected with coronavirus has become the “new normal” as they are working on the frontlines “without proper gear”. He said that nearly 28 teachers have tested Covid-19 positive across the city.

