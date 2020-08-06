e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Thieves make off with ATMs from two kiosks in Delhi

Thieves make off with ATMs from two kiosks in Delhi

The first incident was reported late Tuesday night from outer Delhi’s Narela, from where unidentified thieves made off with the currency dispensing machine from the kiosk of a nationalised bank.

delhi Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The other incident was reported around 4am Wednesday from Rajokri village, south Delhi, from where unidentified thieves uprooted and made off with a cash dispensing machine from a kiosk.
The other incident was reported around 4am Wednesday from Rajokri village, south Delhi, from where unidentified thieves uprooted and made off with a cash dispensing machine from a kiosk. (File Photo. Representative image)
         

Two incidents of theft of ATMs from two separate kiosks were reported within a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the police said.

The first incident was reported late Tuesday night from outer Delhi’s Narela, from where unidentified thieves made off with the currency dispensing machine from the kiosk of a nationalised bank. The exact amount that was in the machine at the time can only be ascertained after the bank officials submit the details, police said.

The other incident was reported around 4am Wednesday from Rajokri village, south Delhi, from where unidentified thieves uprooted and made off with a cash dispensing machine from a kiosk.

“We are waiting for a complaint from the bank concerned. We will then know the amount of cash stolen,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

The police said they are scanning CCTV camera footage from the ATM booths and nearby areas for clues.

tags
top news
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese ‘aggression’: US lawmakers
Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese ‘aggression’: US lawmakers
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In