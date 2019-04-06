Three AIIMS OTs shut after fire will reopen today

Three of the five operation theatres of AIIMS will start working from Saturday, around two weeks after a major fire broke out in the complex.

Officials said one table in operation theatre one will be used for emergency surgeries, while the second table will be used for non-responsive cases and to anaesthetize patients.

Operation Theatre 2 will be used for orthopaedic surgery and Operation Theatre 2 will be used for neuro surgery.

A fire had broken out in the basement of AIIMS Trauma Centre on March 24, prompting an evacuation of more than 50 patients to ‘safer blocks’.

The departments have been asked to defer the admission of non-emergency cases as far as possible . Another OT on the first floor will be available for minor and urgent cases.

