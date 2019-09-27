Three held for Sagarpur man’s murder

delhi

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:59 IST

A day after a 28-year-old man was killed while resisting a robbery, police on Friday claimed to have arrested three suspects in the case.

Police said the three men tried to rob the man’s bag and his valuables. When the man did not give up the bag, they stabbed him and fled with his phone and wallet before locals could gather, police said.

CCTV footage of the murder showed three men attacking Monu Tyagi, a resident of Hans Park area near Sagarpur who was heading to his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

The three arrested men have been identified as 21-year-old Ramesh alias Chitmal, a painter by profession, Rahul (19), working as a helper and Sunil Sharma (22) who earlier used to work with a courier company.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said multiple teams were deployed to collect information about the suspects. “CCTV footage of the murder was used to question several local residents in the vicinity of the murder spot and we managed to identify the accused. Within hours, based on local intelligence, we conducted a raid at Shivpuri Kallad in West Sagarpur and arrested two men, Ramesh Chitmal and Rahul,” Arya said.

While police said Tyagi’s mobile phone was recovered from them, further questioning led them to their third alleged associate Sunil Sharma. The knife they had allegedly used to kill Tyagi was recovered from him.

“The trio told police that on Thursday morning they all met near a temple in Hans Park area. On seeing Tyagi, they tried to rob him but he resisted and tried to flee the spot. They said that Tyagi repeatedly shouted out to locals for help, they held him and stabbed him 3-4 times. As he collapsed, they took his purse and mobile phone and ran away,” he said.

In the video, the trio was seen approaching the man from two directions to not let him escape. The video showed they attempt to get his bag but he resists. During the scuffle, while two men hold him from behind, one of them was seen stabbing him repeatedly.

Police said, Tyagi had come to Delhi a month back and had been staying with his uncle helping him in his business of organising religious events.

