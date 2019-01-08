Three officials suspended, one transferred for Moti Nagar building collapse

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday suspended three officials and transferred an assistant commissioner for the blast-cum-building collapse at Basai Darapur in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar last Thursday, in which seven people were killed.

The action was taken on a preliminary report submitted by the deputy commissioner, west zone. A senior SDMC official said, “The officials were in charge of the area and responsible for taking ‘sealing action’ against the ‘illegal’ building,” a senior SDMC official said.

“Based on the preliminary report, we found delay in action and suspended the officials till the final report is out. The final punishment, if any, for dereliction of duty, will be decided on the basis of the final report after 20 days,” a senior SDMC official said.

Officials, however, denied allegations of adopting a ‘pick-and-choose’ policy for sealing illegal factories in the neighbourhood.

After Thursday’s collapse, locals alleged SDMC had not sealed the building ‘intentionally’.

Sadanand Jha, a local resident, claimed, “Many other factories in the neighbourhood had recently been sealed and water supply was discontinued to 60 units. But this particular unit had been let off easily. A few days ago, the authorities came to seal this factory but they left after sealing only a toilet.”

But civic officials said SDMC had issued just a sealing notice to the building owner on the basis of a survey conducted after receiving a second list of 51,873 units from the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The list included industries running illegally from nonconforming areas.

“But sealing orders were yet to be signed and so there is no question of adopting any ‘pick-and-choose’ policy. In fact, no other building in the lane had been sealed yet,” the SDMC official said.

The three-storeyed building had collapsed after an explosion at a factory running ‘illegally’ on the first floor. SDMC officials claimed the building was not structurally ‘dangerous’ and the factory inside was operating ‘illegally’.

Residents, however, doubt if any strict action was taken by the municipal corporation against defaulters as the final report on another building collapse incident at Sawan Park in North Delhi had not been submitted even three months after the incident.

