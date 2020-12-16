Tikri, Dhansa borders closed for traffic as farmers continue agitation against reforms

delhi

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:22 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said that Tikri and Dhansa borders were closed for any traffic movement as the farmers’ protests against the Union government’s three new farm laws had entered Day 21. Multiple border points connecting the national capital have been sealed for vehicular movement since many weeks as the agitation is intensifying day by day.

“Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement,” the Delhi Traffic Police updated commuters on Twitter.

Only single carriageway was open at the Jharoda border with Haryana, the police said adding that Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera were other border points which were open for traffic with the neighbouring state of Delhi.

Traffic: Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders

*Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice — DCP TRAFFIC WESTERN RANGE (@DcpWestern) December 16, 2020

Since November 26, thousands of farmers majorly from Haryana and Punjab have been protesting at Singhu, Tikri and other border points in Delhi with a hope of the removal of the new farm laws. The Supreme Court on Wednesday had indicated that it may form a committee having representatives from the Centre and farmer groups to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near the borders of Delhi.

“Your negotiations have not worked apparently. It is bound to fail. You are saying you are willing to negotiate,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Mehta, who is representing the Centre said the government was willing to talk to the farmers. On being asked by the apex court to provide the names of farmer groups, Mehta said he can give the names of those with whom the Centre was holding talks.

“There are members of Bharatiya Kisan Union and other organisations who are talking to the government”, he said.

The farmers have been protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. These laws were passed by the Parliament in September.

While the central government on many occasions has assured that these laws would eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, farmers fear the laws will allow big corporates to enter the agricultural sector and further end the system of minimum support price (MSP).

