Tikri, Singhu borders closed as farmers’ stir enters Day 26

delhi

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:19 IST

Tikri and Dhansa borders have been closed for traffic movement and the Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday as the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws entered the 26th day. Police have also asked people to avoid the Outer Ring road, National Highway 44 and GTK Road. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders have also been closed apart from Tikri and Dhansa, they added.

“Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44,” they added.

The farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws is nearing its one month anniversary on December 26. Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets leading up to the national capital from several states, especially Punjab. The protesting farmers have made it clear that they were not willing to accept anything other than a complete rollback of all the three laws. The Centre, however, has proposed amendments to the laws, all of which have been rejected after discussions between the representatives of both parties.

The sets of representatives have discussed possible future courses of action a number of times but all have resulted in a stalemate. The contentious farm laws were passed by the central government in the Lok Sabha on September 17, and in the Rajya Sabha on September 20.