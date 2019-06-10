Trader shot dead for ‘talking loudly’: Police

A 31-year-old businessman was shot dead in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar near Karol Bagh on Saturday night allegedly by his neighbour, following an argument over talking loudly, the police said.

Police said they arrested the 32-year-old attacker, Kamal Chauhan, from outer Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon when he was about to flee to Jharkhand in his car. The country made pistol that Chauhan allegedly used to kill his neighbour, Mohit Kumar, was also seized along with two cartridges from him.

Chauhan has a jeans manufacturing unit in Narela industrial area. He was previously involved in an attempt to murder case. Kumar also owned a readymade garment manufacturing unit, the police said.

Additional DCP (central) Amit Sharma said Chauhan and Kumar were neighbours and friends. The houses in the neighbourhood where they live are connected in such a way that if spoken loudly each family can hear the voice of the occupants of the adjacent house. “This is a common problem in that neighbourhood,” he said.

Sharma said Chauhan and Kumar often blamed each other’s family members of speaking loudly in their house.

Police said they interrogated Chauhan and he claimed that he was drunk and does not remember what led to the argument between him and Kumar.

