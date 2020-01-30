Trinamool Congress offers support to AAP for Feb 8 polls

delhi

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:15 IST

The ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, has offered its support to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi elections, scheduled for February 8.

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader, Derek O’Brien, posted a video in support of Kejriwal and AAP candidate Raghav Chada, who is contesting from Rajendra Nagar.

Trinamool Congress, in the past, had fielded candidates in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls but suffered defeats by huge margins. Trinamool Congress’s show of solidarity towards the AAP is seen as a reflection of the rapport between Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee. It also underlines the Trinamool Congress’s willingness to stitch a combination of Opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message, O’Brien is seen praising the work done by the AAP government in Delhi. The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that the Delhi government has delivered on “bijli sadak pani and other issues” of the local people.

O’Brien also described Raghav Chada as the “brightest young mind” he has met in the recent past. Trinamool Congress leaders, however, maintained that their top leaders are unlikely to join rallies or other campaigns of Delhi’s ruling party.