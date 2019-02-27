Truck collides with bus at Delhi’s ITO junction; one dead, 13 injured

A truck driver was killed while 13 passengers of a low-floor DTC bus were injured when the two vehicles collided at the ITO traffic junction in central Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Of the 13 passengers who were hurt, seven suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital in central Delhi, a senior police officer said. The mishap took place around 3.15 am when the truck was crossing the ITO junction. The traffic light was on blinker mode at that hour, police said.

The bus that collided is the red air-conditioned one plying on route number 740 between Anand Vihar in east Delhi and Uttam Nagar in west Delhi. There were around two dozen passengers inside when the mishap occurred near the Delhi Police Headquarters.

The dead truck driver has been identified as Karan Singh, who hailed from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. He has left behind a wife and two children. Whether he was drunk during the mishap will be known only after the police receive his autopsy report, said the police officer.

According to the investigator, Singh was driving an empty dumper truck and was on his way to Rama Road in outer Delhi. “It appears that he lost his way, and instead of staying on the Ring Road, he veered towards Laxmi Nagar,” said the officer.

“The bus driver saw the truck being driven straight into it and tried his best to avoid the collision. The bus ended up climbing the pavement and crashing into an electric pole, but that couldn’t prevent a collision,” said Ravi Dutt Sharma, one of the passengers who escaped unhurt.

The front of the truck, meanwhile, was badly damaged. “The truck driver’s body was entangled in his seat. It took us about 30 minutes to pull him out. He was declared brought dead at the hospital,” said the officer.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and causing hurt by act endangering the lives of others at IP Estate police station. While some passengers have told the police that the truck was speeding, the investigators are scanning CCTV footage for verification of the claim.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 00:24 IST