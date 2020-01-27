e-paper
Delhi News / Two alleged gangsters held

Two alleged gangsters held

delhi Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Police’s special cell on Monday said they had arrested two alleged gangsters, including one of the top-10 most wanted criminals of Delhi, Amit alias Dabaang, who is allegedly a key member of Tillu Tajpuria gang.

While 25-year-old Amit carried a cash reward of ₹2 lakh, the other arrested accused, Ravi Muniya, carried a reward of ₹1 lakh for their arrests. The two were allegedly involved in more than a dozen cases including murder, attempt to murder. Amit was also booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The two were evading arrests for more than two years, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (counter intelligence) Manishi Chandra said that Amit is a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, which was competing for influence with the Jitender Gogi gang. Muniya belongs to Sunil Rathi and Neeraj Bawana gangs.

On Saturday, DCP Chandra said, the special cell team received information about movements of Amit and Muniya in the city. “The information was developed and the two were caught from different locations in Delhi,” he said.

According to Chandra, Amit started working with Tillu Tajpuria in 2012 and had rivalry with Jitender Gogi gang. In 2014, he opened fire upon Gogi near the Rohini court though he escaped with minor injuries. Muniya, associated with the Sunil Rathi and Neeraj Bawana gang, later joined hands with Amit and indulged in criminal activities, the officer added.

