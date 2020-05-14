Two Delhi court judges self isolate after recording statement of Covid-19 patient

delhi

Two judges of a Delhi court have gone into self quarantine at home for 14 days after one of them came in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient, a circular issued by Saket District Court has said.

According to the circular, the Metropolitan Magistrate posted at Tis Hazari District Court came in contact with a Covid-19 patient on May 6, who was produced before him for recording his statement.

Following this, his wife, who is also a judge, isolated herself for 14 days following the government guidelines.

A letter issued by District Judge Girish Kathpalia directed all the judicial officers and staff at the Tis Hazari Court to not come to the courts unless they are deputed on emergency duty.

The circular also said that those suffering from co- morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, etc. should immediately inform the district judge or the branch head so that they are not assigned duties.

“Those judicial officers, administrative officers and staff officials who are suffering with any symptom of Covid-19, like ever, cough or breathing difficulty etc or any other medical complication shall immediately inform the District Judge or the respective Branch Incharges in writing, so that they be not deputed on emergency duty that requires their personal presence in the courts complex,” the circular said.

Another court staffer posted at Saket District Courts complex had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9, according to a circular issued on Sunday. The junior judicial assistant had last visited the office on May 4 for some official work. He came in contact with a stenographer at the court who has also been directed to self quarantine for 14 days.

Prior to this a judge and his entire family had gone into quarantine in Mansarover Garden.