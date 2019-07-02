Two die after car with liquor rams Metro pillar, catches fire

Two men from Rohtak were killed after their vehicle rammed a Metro pillar and caught fire early Monday in outer Delhi’s Mundka. Police said it is possible that the men were critically injured and therefore could not escape the burning car. Police have also found burnt bottles and cartons of liquor inside the car.

The two men, Hari Om,24, and Monu,28, were residents of Ismaila in Rohtak. According to the police, they got a call around 1.30am reporting that a car rammed a Metro pillar and caught fire and that two people are trapped inside.

“Delhi Fire Services was also alerted and our teams from Mundka police station arrived at the spot. We found the two men had died. The firefighters doused the blaze and their families were informed. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy,” a police officer said.

The officer said the post-mortem reports are awaited to confirm if the men could not escape the car or whether the doors of the vehicle got jammed.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla confirmed they have found illicit liquor in the car. “We suspect there was illicit liquor in the car. We have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence.”

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 04:29 IST