Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Two girls injured in roof collapse in Mukundpur

delhi Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Two girls were injured when the roof of a building collapsed, possibly due to rain, in outer Delhi’s Mukundpur on Thursday afternoon and, sometime later, the balcony of an under-construction building collapsed in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, the fire department said.

The first of these collapses was reported from Mukundpur around 12.30pm, Atil Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said. “A portion of the roof of a two-storey building had collapsed, injuring two girls on their legs. They were rushed to a hospital by the police,” Garg said.

The police said that both girls are out of danger.

They suspect that the heavy rain that lashed the city in the afternoon may have caused the roof to collapse.

The other collapse was reported from a three-storey building in Janakpuri at 3.29pm. “It was an under-construction building and the balcony of the second floor had collapsed. No one was hurt,” Garg said.

Fire officers said that this collapse may have more to do with problems in the construction than the rain.

