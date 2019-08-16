Two injured in firing in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, 2 held

delhi

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:36 IST

A shooting incident in a market in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar triggered panic on Wednesday night, the eve of Independence Day when the national capital was under heavy security.

The shooting, however, turned out to be a fallout of a dispute over property in the area between warring family members. Two cousins were injured in the incident, said police. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Around 8.30pm, cousins Akram (25) and Yamin (25) met at the market in Manchanda Chowk, where people were shopping for Raksha Bandhan.

A police officer sadi Akram’s brother-in-law Laiq Ahmed had purchased property in Shiv Vihar, near Uttam Nagar, which Yamin too had intended to buy.

When Yamin and Akram met, the two allegedly had an argument over this. Soon, Akram called his three brothers Amir, Shahid and Aarif, while Yamin’s cousins Amir, Shanu, Tehseen, and his sister joined him.

“The altercation soon turned violent and the two groups fired at each other. Four to five bullets were fired. The woman was shot in her leg while Akram suffered a bullet in his back. They were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital,” said an officer.

“We have registered crossFIRs of attempt to murder and firing against both the parties,” DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Tehseen and Aarif have been arrested , said police.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 09:36 IST