Two Jaish men planning to ‘target’ markets, gas pipeline in Delhi held ahead of Republic Day celebrations

The Delhi Police special cell on Thursday announced the arrest of two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, who they said were planning to target three crowded markets, two important tourist destinations, a religious structure and a gas pipeline in Delhi with grenades during the Republic Day celebrations, .

The markets that were allegedly to be targeted are Lajpat Nagar, Palika Bazar and Jama Masjid, police said. The other places on their radar were India Gate and Rajpath and the gas pipeline that passes through north Delhi’s Wazirabad, police said.

Investigators said the two men, arrested from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, had conducted a reconnaissance of five of the seven alleged targeted spots. “We arrested them before they could visit the gas pipeline site. They were also undecided about the religious structure they had in mind,” said a senior officer, on condition of anonymity.

DCP (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Abdul Latif Ganaie, 29, was arrested from near Rajghat late Sunday. “He was staying at a house in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar,” said the DCP, adding a semi-automatic pistol, 26 cartridges and three “rubber stamps” with names of the some top JeM terrorists were allegedly recovered from him. Ganaie was previously arrested in two cases of stone pelting in J&K. “His father was a surrendered terrorist who later helped security forces,” said Kushwah.

The DCP said he is the JeM’s district commander in Ganderbal, J&K. The officer accused him of being the “mastermind” of a series of recent grenade attacks in various parts of J&K, including Srinagar and Bandipora.

Ganaie’s questioning led police to the other suspect, 26-year-old Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was arrested from Bandipora on Wednesday. A search of Bhat’s house allegedly led to the recovery of two hand grenades.

Police said the arrested men had procured more than a dozen grenades and improvised explosives from Ganaie’s Pakistani handler Abu Mauz alias Abu Bakar. Mauz had allegedly ordered Ganaie to throw grenades on armed and police forces in J&K and at “vital places” in Delhi to “disrupt” the Republic Day celebrations.

anaie has allegedly disclosed he was in touch with Mauz through mobile apps. “He was radicalised while studying at a madrasa in Sopore five years ago,” the DCP said.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 09:19 IST