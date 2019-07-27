Two kanwariyas killed in separate incidents in Delhi

Two Kanwariya pilgrims were killed during the early hours of Saturday in two separate incidents in Delhi. Police said while one of them was electrocuted in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, the other was hit by a speeding truck in west Delhi.

Police identified the victim in the Jaitpur incident as 32-year-old Bijender Karana.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Karana and other Kanwariyas were travelling in a truck with speakers in it. “One of the speakers came in touch with a high tension wire and Karana who was in contact with the speaker was electrocuted. A few others who were close to him also suffered minor burns. Karana was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Biswal said.

Local residents alleged that the high tension wire broke and fell on the truck. The police said it seemed like the wire broke after it was hit by the truck.

“In an unfortunate incident near Badarpur(South East Delhi), a few Kanwarias got electrocuted when extended part of their truck came in contact with overhead electricity cable. One person succumbed to his injuries,” read a BSES statement on the incident.

Pooja Bhiduri, Karana’s relative alleged that the police, instead of rushing Karana to a hospital, kept questioning the other men who were in the truck. “He died on the spot as policemen wasted time,” she said.

Denying this, DCP Biswal said that locals had taken Karana to hospital before a police team reached. “In fact they had first taken him to Apollo hospital where they told the doctors that he had met with an accident. He was then referred to Holy Family hospital where he died,” the officer said.

However, Biswal said if any policeman was found negligent in the case, action would be taken.

In another incident, a 24-year-old Kanwariya was killed while three others were injured when a truck in which they were travelling was hit by another truck in west Delhi’s Sagarpur during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Prahladpur in Delhi Cantonment. Those injured were identified as the truck driver Vijay Thakur (40), 27-year-old Ankit and Abhishek (27) from Sagarpur.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said they received a call at 2:40 am reporting an accident between two trucks near Sagarpur bus stand.

“When our team reached the spot we found that the injured have been taken to DDU Hospital. Preliminary probe revealed that a group of Kanwariyas was travelling in a truck and had stopped on road side to cover their truck with a plastic sheet as it started raining. At the same time, a speeding truck hit the Kanwariya’s truck from behind and left four men injured,” the DCP said.

All of them were rushed to hospital where Mohit succumbed to his injuries. “His family members were informed and the body was sent for a post mortem examination. He did not do any job and was unemployed,” the officer said.

The DCP said the truck driver who was caught on the spot was arrested. “The driver, Ajay Shankar (41), a native of Gazipur in UP, has been arrested. He was carrying scrap from Gurgaon and was going towards Khyala. He has been booked for causing death due to negligence,” the DCP said.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 23:38 IST