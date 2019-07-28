Two key maker thieves arrested in Delhi

Two key makers were caught soon after they stole jewellery from a south Delhi house where they were called to make a duplicate key, police said on Saturday.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the arrested men as Amar Singh, 45, and Jugnu Singh, 40.

“They decided to make quick money by stealing valuables from houses they were called to work,” said the DCP.

The officer said that the duo was busted when they were called by a person in Garhi village to make a duplicate key of a cupboard.

“The men took nearly an hour to prepare the duplicate key. But when they left, the man realized that his jewellery was missing from the cupboard,” said the officer.

“The victim immediately ran out of his house and caught Amar Singh. He also raised an alarm that drew the attention of some policemen patrolling nearby. They chased the other suspect and nabbed him. The stolen jewellery was recovered from them,” said the DCP.

The officer said that the duo has been previously arrested a few more times in different parts of Delhi.

